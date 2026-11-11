Iran designates Argentina’s navy, air force as ‘terrorist organizations’

Tehran has designated Argentina’s navy and air force as “terrorist organizations,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry says, in a move following Buenos Aires’ designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity in April.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says in a statement that Tehran considers the Argentinian air force and navy terrorist organizations “based on the principle of reciprocity.”

“It is evident that the responsibility for all consequences arising from this matter will lie with the Argentine government,” the ministry adds, without elaborating. It makes no mention of Argentina’s army.

Argentina said in April that the measure it took against Iran’s IRGC was due to its backing for Lebanon-based Hezbollah, which Buenos Aires blames for the deadliest bombing in the South American nation’s history, a 1994 bomb attack on the AMIA Jewish community centre in the Argentinian capital that killed 85 and injured hundreds.

Argentina, the United States and Israel have long suspected the terror group of carrying out the attack at the request of its patron, Iran.