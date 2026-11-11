Iran president to discuss ‘actions taken by US, Israel to destroy the environment’ at UN climate confab
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrives in Turkey to attend a UN conference on climate.
“Pezeshkian arrived in Antalya a few minutes ago to attend the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31),” the official IRNA news agency says.
“On the sidelines of the summit, the president will meet and hold discussions with the leaders and officials of the participating countries,” it adds.
“During the conference, we will discuss the actions taken by America and Israel to destroy the environment,” Pezeshkian said before leaving Tehran.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Using Oct. 7 lessons, Israel leading global efforts to create guide for documenting sexual violence in terror attacks
- Abbas: Netanyahu ‘took advantage of his position to incite against Arabs,’ even as his confidant was recently in contact
- Iran designates Argentina’s navy, air force as ‘terrorist organizations’
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