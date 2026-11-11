Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Iran president to discuss ‘actions taken by US, Israel to destroy the environment’ at UN climate confab

By AFP Today, 10:01 am
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Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sidelines of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, October 27, 2026. (Igor Ivanko/Pool Photo via AP)
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sidelines of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, October 27, 2026. (Igor Ivanko/Pool Photo via AP)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrives in Turkey to attend a UN conference on climate.

“Pezeshkian arrived in Antalya a few minutes ago to attend the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31),” the official IRNA news agency says.

“On the sidelines of the summit, the president will meet and hold discussions with the leaders and officials of the participating countries,” it adds.

“During the conference, we will discuss the actions taken by America and Israel to destroy the environment,” Pezeshkian said before leaving Tehran.

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