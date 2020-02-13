Iran warns US killing of Soleimani will lead to ‘liberation’ of Jerusalem

A spokesperson for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warns that the US killing last month of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani will lead to the “liberation” of Jerusalem.

The US strike in Iraq also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the commander of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia.

“The cowardly and craven assassination of commander Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis by the Americans will lead to the liberation of Jerusalem by the grace of God,” Ramezan Sharif says, according to the Reuters news agency which quotes Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

It is the latest anti-Israel threat following the US operation, after another Iranian senior official recently threatened to raze Tel Aviv.