Senior Saudi diplomat says there are ‘positive elements in Trump’s peace plan’

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir says that US President Donald Trump’s peace plan can be the basis for Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

“There are positive elements in Trump’s peace plan,” al-Jubeir says during a visit to Romania. “These elements may establish the basis for negotiation between the two sides.”

However, he goes on to say that “the Palestinians have rejected this plan and made it clear that it doesn’t meet their requirements,” stressing that “it is our duty to support the Palestinians.”