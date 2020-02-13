Iran commander threatens to hit both Israel and US if ‘slightest error’ made

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatens to hit both Israel and the United States if they make an “error.”

Major General Hossein Salami makes the comment in a speech broadcast live on state TV, in response to a report by The Times of Israel on recent remarks by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett.

Bennett said at a campaign event at a synagogue on Saturday that Jerusalem and Washington have agreed that Israel will be in charge of countering Iranian influence in Syria, while the US will be in charge of doing so in Iraq.

Salami says that in light of that remark, Iran will view both countries as responsible in case of military action against it.

“If you make the slightest error, we will hit both of you,” he says, according to Reuters.