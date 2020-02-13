The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
New clashes reported in Libya despite UN ceasefire call
Rival forces clash in the Libyan capital, witnesses and pro-Government of National Accord (GNA) forces say, a day after a UN Security Council resolution called for a “lasting ceasefire.”
Flights are again suspended at Mitiga, Tripoli’s sole functioning airport, following rocket fire, as fighting breaks out between forces loyal to the UN-recognized GNA and fighters of strongman Khalifa Haftar in the capital’s south.
— AFP
Japan confirms first death of person with new coronavirus
A woman in her 80s has become the first person with the new coronavirus to die in Japan, the country’s health minister says, cautioning it is not clear if the virus caused her death.
“The relationship between the new coronavirus and the death of the person is still unclear,” Katsunobu Kato says at a late-night briefing.
“This is the first death of a person who tested positive.”
— AFP
British finance minister, a friend of Israel, quits in reshuffle
Britain’s finance minister, Sajid Javid, resigns just weeks after Brexit and a month before he was due to deliver the government’s annual budget.
Javid’s spokesman confirms he will be leaving just as Prime Minister Boris Johnson carries out the first reshuffle of his cabinet since winning a parliamentary majority in December’s election.
Javid had been widely expected to keep his job in the cabinet shakeup.
Javid, a Muslim who is considered one of Israel’s strongest supporters in the British government, made a rare visit last year by a foreign dignitary to Jerusalem’s Western Wall and Temple Mount during a three-day visit to Israel and the West Bank. He also met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
He has been a member of Conservative Friends of Israel since 2012, and has long campaigned against the BDS movement.
— with agencies
