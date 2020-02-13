Turkey threatens force against ‘radicals’ in Syria’s Idlib

Turkey threatens to use force against “radicals” in Syria’s Idlib province after Russia accused Ankara of failing to “neutralize” jihadist groups under a 2018 deal.

“Force will be used in Idlib against those who do not abide by the ceasefire, including the radicals,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar is quoted as saying by the official Anadolu news agency.

“Any form of measure will be taken,” he says.

— AFP