US Senate acts to restrain Trump from attacking Iran

The US Senate approves a bipartisan measure limiting US President Donald Trump’s authority to launch military operations against Iran.

The measure, authored by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, says Trump must win approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran. Eight Republicans join with Democrats to pass the resolution by a 55-45 vote.

Kaine and other supporters say the resolution is not about Trump or even the presidency, but instead is an important reassertion of congressional power to declare war.

While Trump and other presidents “must always have the ability to defend the United States from imminent attack, the executive power to initiate war stops there,” Kaine says. “An offensive war requires a congressional debate and vote.”

The Democratic-controlled House passed a separate, nonbinding war powers resolution last month. The House could take up the Senate resolution later this month, says House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

Two-thirds votes in the House and GOP-run Senate would be needed to override an expected Trump veto.

