US military says it seized Iran-made weapons in Arabian Sea this week

The US military says it has seized weapons of Iranian “design and manufacture” this week in the Arabian Sea.

The USS Normandy warship boarded a dhow on Sunday, the statement says, according to Reuters.

“The weapons seized include 150 ‘Dehlavieh’ anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), which are Iranian-manufactured copies of Russian Kornet ATGMs,” the statement says.

“Other weapons components seized aboard the dhow were of Iranian design and manufacture and included three Iranian surface-to-air missiles, Iranian thermal imaging weapon scopes, and Iranian components for unmanned aerial and surface vessels.”

#BREAKING

US Navy intercepts shipment of #Iran-made weapons in the Arabian Sea Weapons cache aboard a dhow seized on Feb. 9 included 150 anti-tank guided missiles, three surface-to-air missiles, thermal imaging weapon scopes, UAV components & more, via @CENTCOM (Initial images) pic.twitter.com/eOgdxJYran — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) February 13, 2020