Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops — security sources

A rocket attack has slammed into an Iraqi base in the remote province of Kirkuk where American troops are stationed, Iraqi and US security sources tell AFP.

There are no immediate reports of casualties.

It is the first attack on the K1 base since December 27, when a volley of around 30 rockets killed a US contractor there, which Washington blamed on the Hezbollah Brigades, a hardline Iraqi military faction close to Iran.

The US then carried out retaliatory strikes that left 25 Hezbollah Brigade fighters dead and, days later, killed Iran’s pointman on Iraqi affairs Qassem Soleimani.



— AFP