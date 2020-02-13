Regime offensive in northwestern Syria has displaced more than 800,000 — UN

An alternative meaning for a controversial anti-Semitic epithet often used by fans of English soccer club Tottenham has been included in a list of new entries in a leading dictionary of British English.

The definitions of the words “yid” and “yiddo” — derogatory terms for Jews — have been updated in the Oxford English Dictionary to include “a supporter of or player for Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.”

With concern from Tottenham and Jewish community leaders that the definition was misleading and the words’ offensive meaning had not been highlighted, the dictionary has included further context.

“Originally and frequently derogatory and offensive, though also often as a self-designation,” the OED adds in the definition.

Some fans of Tottenham, a north London club which has traditionally drawn a large fan base from the Jewish communities, call themselves the “Yid Army.” But the usage of the nickname has stirred debate.

Tottenham has previously described it as a “call to arms” or a “defense mechanism” which portions of the team’s fans use as an attempt to reclaim the term from its racist usage by opposing fans.

“As a club, we have never accommodated the use of the Y word on any club channels or in club stores and have always been clear that our fans (both Jewish and gentile) have never used the term with any intent to cause offense,” Tottenham says in a statement following the release of the OED’s updated definitions.

