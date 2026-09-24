Some 60 ships passed through Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, US official says
Some 60 commercial vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, carrying the highest daily volume of crude oil since early July, despite the ongoing war between the US and Iran, a US official tells Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
About 40 of those vessels coordinated with the US military for protection, the US official adds. A total of about 22 million barrels of oil exited the maritime chokepoint.
Reuters could not independently verify the US official’s figures.
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