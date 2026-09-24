Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Houthis say they attacked Riyadh and Aramco facilities in Yanbu

By Reuters Today, 10:45 pm
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Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis say they had launched missile and drone attacks on what they described as “a sensitive target” in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh and on Saudi Aramco facilities in the Red Sea city of Yanbu.

The statement comes after Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis toward the southern province of Taif and Yanbu area on the Red Sea.

There is no immediate Saudi confirmation of an attack on Riyadh or of damage or casualties in either Taif and Yanbu.

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