Court remands rabbi Eliezer Berland for 8 days on fraud, extortion charges

Britain’s Press Association news agency quotes an unnamed source close to resigning finance minister Sajid Javid as saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson wanted him to sack his team of aides but he refused.

“He has turned down the job of Chancellor of the Exchequer,” the source says.

“The prime minister said he had to fire all his special advisers and replace them with Number 10 special advisers to make it one team. The chancellor said no self-respecting minister would accept those terms.”

