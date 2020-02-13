The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Saudi FM says no plans for crown prince to meet Netanyahu
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, denies reports of an imminent meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“There is no meeting planned between Saudi Arabia and Israel,” he tells Saudi-owned Al Arabiya English website in response to the reports, according to Reuters.
“Saudi Arabia’s policy has been very clear since the beginning of this conflict. There are no relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and the Kingdom stands firmly behind Palestine.”
US envoy Friedman calls settlement blacklist ‘stain on already blemished record’ of UN
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman joins Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in criticizing the UN blacklist of companies dealing in West Bank settlements.
In a tweet, Friedman calls the list “another stain on the already blemished record of the United Nations’ reflexive bias against Israel.”
Yet another stain on the already blemished record of the United Nations' reflexive bias against Israel. Commissioner Bachelet, if your focus is truly advancing human rights, you have gotten this exactly wrong!
— David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) February 13, 2020
No major change in ‘trajectory’ of coronavirus outbreak: WHO
The UN health agency says a sharp rise in reported COVID-19 cases in China, due to a change in counting methods, do not represent a big shift in the epidemic.
“This does not represent a significant change in the trajectory of the outbreak,” Michael Ryan, head of the WHO’s health emergencies program, says at a press conference.
— AFP
Pompeo says settlement blacklist shows UN’s ‘unrelenting anti-Israel bias’
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lambastes the United Nations’ blacklist of companies operating in the West Bank, published yesterday, calling it “outrageous” and saying it “confirms the unrelenting anti-Israel bias so prevalent at the UN.”
Pompeo calls on other UN members to reject it and says the United States will “never” cooperate with such lists.
The U.S. has not and will never provide any information to support the compilation of these lists. We call on @UN member states to join us in rejecting this effort. Attempts to isolate #Israel damage momentum toward Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 13, 2020
Greenblatt says people should stop calling West Bank communities ‘settlements’
US President Donald Trump’s former Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt says he opposes the use of the term “settlements” to describe Israeli communities in the West Bank.
“I don’t use those terms, settlements. I use the terms cities and towns, because that’s really what they are,” Greenblatt says during an interview with Israel’s Channel 13.
“The word ‘settlements’ has become a negative word over the decades, and I think people should start calling them what they are.”
U of Illinois student government passes resolution supporting Israel boycott
The student government at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign voted to adopt a resolution that supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.
The 20-9 vote in favor follows a five-hour meeting of the US university’s Student Government, the Illini Hillel at the Cohen Center for Jewish Life says in a Facebook post. There were seven abstentions.
The resolution, which had 22 sponsors, calls on the university to divest from “companies that profit from human-rights violations in Palestine and other communities globally.” It names three companies that do business in Israel: Raytheon, Elbit Systems Ltd. and Northrup Grumman.
An amendment removing references to Israel loses in a 22-11 vote with six abstentions.
The university releases a statement following the vote noting that the resolution is nonbinding and that it has no plans to act on it.
“We are committed to dialogue and to supporting students as they navigate challenging conversations about diversity and inclusion,” the statement says, “and we will continue to plan programming designed to build understanding of different perspectives on complex and divisive issues.”
More than 30 students spoke out against the bill in public comments.
— JTA
Oxford Dictionary includes ‘yid’ definition for Tottenham fans
An alternative meaning for a controversial anti-Semitic epithet often used by fans of English soccer club Tottenham has been included in a list of new entries in a leading dictionary of British English.
The definitions of the words “yid” and “yiddo” — derogatory terms for Jews — have been updated in the Oxford English Dictionary to include “a supporter of or player for Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.”
With concern from Tottenham and Jewish community leaders that the definition was misleading and the words’ offensive meaning had not been highlighted, the dictionary has included further context.
“Originally and frequently derogatory and offensive, though also often as a self-designation,” the OED adds in the definition.
Some fans of Tottenham, a north London club which has traditionally drawn a large fan base from the Jewish communities, call themselves the “Yid Army.” But the usage of the nickname has stirred debate.
Tottenham has previously described it as a “call to arms” or a “defense mechanism” which portions of the team’s fans use as an attempt to reclaim the term from its racist usage by opposing fans.
“As a club, we have never accommodated the use of the Y word on any club channels or in club stores and have always been clear that our fans (both Jewish and gentile) have never used the term with any intent to cause offense,” Tottenham says in a statement following the release of the OED’s updated definitions.
— AP
Balloon bomb from Gaza explodes over Sderot school, sends kids to shelters
A balloon-borne explosive device launched by terrorists from the Gaza Strip explodes over an elementary school in the city of Sderot.
The schoolkids are rushed to bomb shelters, according to Hebrew-language media.
Nobody is physically hurt, but several people suffer from anxiety.
It is the second bomb attached to balloons to be found today near a school in Sderot. There are no casualties in either attack.
pic.twitter.com/OFyrxp4mOm
— מנדי ריזל ???? (@mendi_rizel) February 13, 2020
Apple orders face masks worth $300,000 from Israel-based pharmacy chain
Tech giant Apple has ordered thousands of face masks from Israel-based pharmacy chain Super-Pharm, amid global fears of the new coronavirus.
The face masks, worth a total of a million shekels (almost $300,000), are for Apple’s employees in Europe, according to Zman Yisrael, The Times of Israel’s Hebrew-language sister site.
They are being imported from a country in Africa, which wasn’t named in the report.
Neither Apple nor Super-Pharm have commented.
Senior Saudi diplomat says there are ‘positive elements in Trump’s peace plan’
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir says that US President Donald Trump’s peace plan can be the basis for Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.
“There are positive elements in Trump’s peace plan,” al-Jubeir says during a visit to Romania. “These elements may establish the basis for negotiation between the two sides.”
However, he goes on to say that “the Palestinians have rejected this plan and made it clear that it doesn’t meet their requirements,” stressing that “it is our duty to support the Palestinians.”
Balloon-borne bombs explode over Israeli communities near Gaza
More balloon-borne explosive devices are launched from the Gaza Strip by terrorists.
One such device explodes over the city of Sderot, while another detonates over Israeli communities in the Sdot Negev region, according to Hebrew-language media.
There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
בלון נפץ התפוצץ מעל שדרות. כמו כן, לפני כמה דקות נשמע פיצוץ מעל יישובי שדות נגב @bokeralmog pic.twitter.com/d5vvItOlVt
— חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) February 13, 2020
Syria parliament recognizes Armenian genocide
Syria’s parliament recognizes the 1915-17 murder of up to 1.5 million Armenians as genocide, as tensions run high with Turkey after deadly clashes in northwest Syria.
“The parliament… condemns and recognizes the genocide committed against the Armenians by the Ottoman state at the start of the twentieth century,” the parliament says in a statement.
— AFP
Turkey threatens force against ‘radicals’ in Syria’s Idlib
Turkey threatens to use force against “radicals” in Syria’s Idlib province after Russia accused Ankara of failing to “neutralize” jihadist groups under a 2018 deal.
“Force will be used in Idlib against those who do not abide by the ceasefire, including the radicals,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar is quoted as saying by the official Anadolu news agency.
“Any form of measure will be taken,” he says.
— AFP
UK premier appoints Rishi Sunak new finance minister
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson names Rishi Sunak to be his new finance minister, after Sajid Javid sensationally resigned.
Sunak, 39, has a business background and previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, effectively Javid’s number two.
— AFP
Court remands rabbi Eliezer Berland for 8 days on fraud, extortion charges
The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court extends by eight days the detention of convicted sex offender rabbi Eliezer Berland, who is accused of fraud, extortion, money laundering and other offenses.
The judge, Sharon Lari-Bavli, says Berland giving people placebo medicines testifies to the “grave danger” he poses.
Resigning UK treasury chief refused PM’s demand to fire all his aides — source
Britain’s Press Association news agency quotes an unnamed source close to resigning finance minister Sajid Javid as saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson wanted him to sack his team of aides but he refused.
“He has turned down the job of Chancellor of the Exchequer,” the source says.
“The prime minister said he had to fire all his special advisers and replace them with Number 10 special advisers to make it one team. The chancellor said no self-respecting minister would accept those terms.”
— AFP
New clashes reported in Libya despite UN ceasefire call
Rival forces clash in the Libyan capital, witnesses and pro-Government of National Accord (GNA) forces say, a day after a UN Security Council resolution called for a “lasting ceasefire.”
Flights are again suspended at Mitiga, Tripoli’s sole functioning airport, following rocket fire, as fighting breaks out between forces loyal to the UN-recognized GNA and fighters of strongman Khalifa Haftar in the capital’s south.
— AFP
Japan confirms first death of person with new coronavirus
A woman in her 80s has become the first person with the new coronavirus to die in Japan, the country’s health minister says, cautioning it is not clear if the virus caused her death.
“The relationship between the new coronavirus and the death of the person is still unclear,” Katsunobu Kato says at a late-night briefing.
“This is the first death of a person who tested positive.”
— AFP
British finance minister, a friend of Israel, quits in reshuffle
Britain’s finance minister, Sajid Javid, resigns just weeks after Brexit and a month before he was due to deliver the government’s annual budget.
Javid’s spokesman confirms he will be leaving just as Prime Minister Boris Johnson carries out the first reshuffle of his cabinet since winning a parliamentary majority in December’s election.
Javid had been widely expected to keep his job in the cabinet shakeup.
Javid, a Muslim who is considered one of Israel’s strongest supporters in the British government, made a rare visit last year by a foreign dignitary to Jerusalem’s Western Wall and Temple Mount during a three-day visit to Israel and the West Bank. He also met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
He has been a member of Conservative Friends of Israel since 2012, and has long campaigned against the BDS movement.
— with agencies
