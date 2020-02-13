Apple orders face masks worth $300,000 from Israel-based pharmacy chain

Tech giant Apple has ordered thousands of face masks from Israel-based pharmacy chain Super-Pharm, amid global fears of the new coronavirus.

The face masks, worth a total of a million shekels (almost $300,000), are for Apple’s employees in Europe, according to Zman Yisrael, The Times of Israel’s Hebrew-language sister site.

They are being imported from a country in Africa, which wasn’t named in the report.

Neither Apple nor Super-Pharm have commented.