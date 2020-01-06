The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
Iran’s FM challenges Trump with tweet of crowds of Soleimani mourners
Iran’s foreign minister has challenged US President Donald Trump in a tweet, sharing photos from the massive crowds in Tehran mourning an Iranian commander killed by a recent US drone.
Mohammad Javad Zarif asks: “Have you EVER seen such a sea of humanity in your life, @realdonaldtrump?”
He urges Trump to distance himself from his advisers who seek confrontation with Iran: “Do you still want to listen to the clowns advising you on our region? And do you still imagine you can break the will of this great nation?”
Sunday’s tweet also reiterates Iran’s stance that the US military should be expelled from the Middle East.
The huge processions for the slain Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani mark the first time Iran has honored a single man with a multi-city ceremony. He will be buried in his hometown of Kerman on Tuesday.
— AP
State’s witness suing PM’s son for gag order-busting Twitter posts
State’s witness Nir Hefetz, a former spokesman for the Netanyahu family, is suing Yair Netanyahu for violating a gag order and revealing private details about him on Twitter.
Hefetz, a witness in the so-called Case 4000 in which the prime minister faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, is seeking NIS 500,000 ($143,000) in damages for the alleged violation of his privacy.
Senior prisons official suspected of bribery
A senior Israel Prisons Service official is grilled by police on suspicion of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, Hebrew media reports.
The Walla site identifies him as the prison service’s chief rabbi.
Knesset legal adviser denies he’ll recuse himself over alleged conflict
Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon denies he intends to recuse himself on parliamentary issues related to Netanyahu due to his wife’s role in drafting the prime minister’s criminal charges.
Yinon denies any conflict of interest and rejects media reports that said he would step aside on procedural issues relating to the premier’s immunity. He also appears to accuse Netanyahu’s Likud allies of leaking to the media a document that suggested such a conflict.
“Raising the claim of ‘a conflict of interest’ simply because of a conclusion of a legal opinion yesterday, which likely is unfavorable to one of the sides affected by the matter, is a cynical and artificial ploy that was designed to intimidate the Knesset legal adviser,” he says in a statement.
US Congress demands answers from Trump about Soleimani killing
US President Donald Trump insists that Iranian cultural sites are fair game for the US military, dismissing concerns within his own administration that doing so could constitute a war crime under international law. He also warned Iraq that he would levy punishing sanctions if it expelled American troops in retaliation for a US airstrike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian official.
But Congress is pushing back, in what’s expected to be a pivotal week as lawmakers return from a holiday recess. On Monday, two top Senate Democrats call on Trump to immediately declassify the administration’s reasoning for the strike on the Iranian official, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, saying there is “no legitimate justification” for keeping the information from the public.
And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said late Sunday the House would introduce and vote this week on a war powers resolution to limit the president’s military actions regarding Iran. In a letter to House Democrats, Pelosi called the airstrike “provocative and disproportionate” and said it had “endangered our servicemembers, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran.” A similar resolution was introduced in the Senate.
Congress, which has the sole power to declare war, has complained that Trump did not provide advance notice of his decision to strike in Iraq. Trump did meet the 48-hour deadline required by the War Powers Act to notify Congress after the deadly drone strike, though the document was classified and no public version was released.
The administration is expected to brief lawmakers on its actions this week.
— AP
Merkel and Putin to meet over Mideast tensions after Soleimani killing
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Moscow Saturday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid escalating tensions following a US drone strike that killed an Iranian general, a German government spokesman said.
Merkel, who will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, will discuss “the current conflict troublespots” with Putin, including the Iran and Iraq crisis following the US assassination in Baghdad, as well as the conflict in Syria and unrest in Libya, Steffen Seibert says Monday.
— AFP
Top EU diplomat ‘deeply regrets’ Iran nuke deal decision
The EU’s diplomatic chief Josep Borrell voices regret at Tehran’s latest decision to reduce its commitments to the beleaguered 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
“Deeply regret Iran’s latest announcement on #JCPOA. As ever we will rely on @iaeaorg verification,” Borrell tweets, using an abbreviation for the deal’s formal name.
“Full implementation of #NuclearDeal by all is now more important than ever, for regional stability & global security. I will continue working with all participants on way forward.”
— AFP
Top IDF officer says Soleimani killing part of Iran-US fight over Iraq
A senior Israeli military officer distances Israel from the US drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani over the weekend.
“Soleimani hurt American interests and represented a significant danger to Americans in the region. We must look at the assassination as part of a fight between Iran and the United States over Iraq’s character,” says IDF Southern Command head Herzi Halevi.
“The assassination also has ramifications for us, and we must follow it closely, but we aren’t the main story here — and it’s good that it happened far away,” he says, according to the Ynet news site.
Knesset legal adviser will recuse himself from Netanyahu immunity over conflict
Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon won’t offer his opinion on the parliamentary immunity proceedings for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after reports emerge that his wife, who works for the state prosecution, was involved in formulating the criminal indictments against the premier.
Yinon had previously offered a legal opinion saying the interim Knesset could convene the House Committee that would debate the prime minister’s request for immunity. Netanyahu had sought to delay the immunity proceedings until after the March elections, as a majority of lawmakers in the current Knesset oppose his bid.
But after the suspected conflict of interest emerges in a report by Channel 12, Yinon announces he’ll step aside and won’t offer guidance on issues relating to Netanyahu.
comments