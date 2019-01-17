Israel Bar Association head stepping down following judicial sex scandal

Attorney Uri Keinan becomes the new head of the Israel Bar Association after the resignation of Efi Nave.

Keinan had been acting head of the association since Nave took a leave of absence yesterday over a sex scandal in which he allegedly helped appoint a female judge in exchange for sexual relations and tried to promote a male judge in return for sex with the judge’s wife.

“I hope that all this affair will end quickly and that all suspects will be cleared,” Keinan says in a statement.

“I’m confident that I’ll lead the association forward along with my friends, for the benefit of Israel’s lawyers and general public.”