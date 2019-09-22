The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Israel begins cutting electricity to Palestinians in West Bank over debts
Israel’s national electric company says it has begun reducing power supplies to Palestinian areas of the West Bank due to a financial dispute.
The Israel Electric Corporation says that it took the step because the Jerusalem District Electricity Co., the Palestinians’ main power distributor, has debts of roughly $485 million.
Ali Hamodeh, an official with the Palestinian distributor, says power is expected to be cut for two hours daily in several Palestinian towns in the coming weeks.
He accuses Israel of “exaggerating” the level of debt and called the power cuts a “political exploit.”
The Palestinians rely on Israel for nearly all of their electricity.
FIFA ‘assured’ by Iran that women can attend qualifier
MILAN — FIFA has been “assured” that Iran will lift its 40-year ban and allow women to attend a World Cup qualifying game next month.
Soccer’s governing body wants Iran to end its ban on women entering stadiums that breaches international soccer statutes prohibiting discrimination.
Global attention on the ban followed the death this month of a 29-year-old activist, Sahar Khodayari, who set herself on fire outside a courthouse. She had been detained for dressing as a man to enter a soccer stadium in Tehran and faced six months in prison.
“There is women’s football in Iran but we need Iranian women as well to be able to attend the men’s game,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino says in a speech at a conference on women’s soccer. “And we need to push for that with respect but in a strong and forceful way. We cannot wait anymore.
“We have been assured, that as of the next international game of Iran, women will be allowed to enter football stadiums. This is something very important, it is 40 years that this has not happened, with a couple of exceptions, but it is important to move to the next level and to the next stage.”
FIFA sent an inspection team to Iran this week to meet government and soccer officials ahead of Iran’s match against Cambodia at the 78,000-capacity Azadi Stadium on October 10 — its first home match of the 2022 qualifying competition.
Deri: ‘Shas will continue to be by Netanyahu’s side’
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri reiterates his ultra-Orthodox Shas party’s allegiance to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and dismisses speculation since last week’s elections that he could join a government led by the centrist Blue and White party.
“I’m sorry to disappoint everyone. Shas will continue to be by Netanyahu’s side. Period,” Deri is quoted by Hebrew media telling a Shas faction meeting.
Commenting on punditry that noticed his absence from meetings between right-wing and religious party leaders during which they agreed to act a single “bloc” in coalition talks and only recommend Netanyahu for premier, Deri says the pact was in fact his idea.
Gantz meets with Labor-Gesher heads, who say they’ll recommend him for PM
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz meets with Amir Peretz and Orly Levy-Abekasis of the Labor-Gesher electoral alliance, who say they’ll recommend him he get the first crack at forming the next government.
“The heads of Labor-Gesher stressed their full commitment to replacing the Netanyahu-led government and forming a new government in Israel and therefore will recommend to the president Benny Gantz as the candidate to assemble a government,” a spokesman for Peretz says in a statement after the meeting.
Blue and White and Labor-Gesher also agreed to keep in touch to chart a course of action moving forward, according to the statement.
During the meeting at the Blue and White offices in Tel Aviv, Peretz and Levy-Abekasis presented their list of policy positions, including renewing the peace process, raising the minimum wage, canceling contract worker status, and guaranteeing a monthly pension of NIS 6,000 for seniors and the disabled, among others.
Joint List to vote on recommending Gantz as PM
The 13 elected members of the Joint List, a coalition of the four largest Arab-majority factions, will vote on whether to recommend Blue and White leader Benny Gantz as prime minister to President Reuven Rivlin, MK Mansour Abbas says.
“The result of the vote will determine whether we recommend him,” Abbas tells The Times of Israel, adding that the outcome of the vote will be binding on all of the Joint List factions.
Abbas, whose Ra’am faction is leaning in the direction of voting to recommend Gantz, adds that the decision will be known at 5:30 p.m., an hour before the Joint List is slated to meet Rivlin.
All parties elected to the Knesset are expected to meet with Rivlin today and tomorrow to tell him who they recommend to become prime minister. Rivlin will then decide which Knesset member he will grant a mandate to try to form a government.
Historically, presidents have usually given the candidate who receives the highest number of recommendations the mandate to attempt to put together a coalition, though by law he may task whichever lawmaker he believes has the best shot at doing so.
Spanish journalist gets 7 year sentence for fatal Jerusalem hit-and-run
A Spanish journalist is sentenced to 7 years in prison for the killing of a Jerusalem pedestrian in a hit-and-run while driving under the influence.
Julio de la Guardia is also ordered to compensate the mother and siblings of Chaim Tukachinsky a total of NIS 150,000 ($42,500), and has his license revoked for 15 years.
Tukachinsky, 31, an ultra-Orthodox pianist, composer and conductor, was struck by de la Guardia’s car at central Jerusalem’s Paris Square as he was returning from prayers at the Western Wall on the first night of the Sukkot holiday.
De la Guardia worked for a number of Spanish outlets over the years and in 2011 was deported from Israel amid a domestic violence dispute. It was not clear why de la Guardia, 51, was issued a new work visa and allowed to return to Israel following the 2011 deportation.
Likud said weighing not recommending anyone for PM so Gantz will get mandate
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly spoken with senior Likud party members about not recommending anyone to form the next government when representatives from the ruling party meet today with President Reuven Rivlin.
According to Channel 13 news, such a move would be aimed at ensuring Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is tasked first by Rivlin with forming a government, on the assumption that he would fail to do so.
The mandate to assemble a coalition would then go to Netanyahu, who the network said argued that he would then have an easier time at putting together a government, despite lacking a majority of seats together with his right-wing religious allies.
The report says Netanyahu will make a final decision on who to recommend before Likud members meet with Rivlin this evening.
Joint List heads finish meeting ahead of Rivlin talks; still no word on Gantz recommendation
The Joint List will decide whether to recommend Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to serve as prime minister before it meets with President Reuven Rivlin this evening, Ahmad Darawshe, a spokesman for MK Ahmad Tibi says.
Darawshe makes the statement after the head of the four Arab-majority factions that make up the Joint List held a meeting at the Knesset.
— Adam Rasgon
Citation of merit awarded to officer killed in Gaza operation gone awry
The IDF officer killed in a Gaza raid late last year has been awarded a citation of merit for his actions during the operation, the army says.
The commendation — known in Hebrew as a tzalash — was presented to the family of the officer, who for security reasons can only be identifed by his rank and first initial of his Hebrew name: Lt. Col. “Mem.”
The IDF says Mem earned the citation of merit for “acting with his team behind enemy lines, with determination, level-headedly and courageously in order to defend his comrades with initiative and fearlessness, for taking a lead role in dominating the enemy and for acting wisely in moving to dominate [the enemy].”
The award was presented to Mem’s parents, wife and children in his family home by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi.
Mem was part of a special forces team carrying out an intelligence operation within the Gaza Strip. The team was caught by members of the Hamas terror group in the Gaza city of Khan Younis, leading to a firefight and a complicated rescue effort, in which Mem was killed by friendly fire, according to an IDF investigation.
Mem’s actions were credited with being crucial to this largely successful rescue operation.
“He made a decision through which he was able to create the conditions so that the situation would not deteriorate into a crisis with strategic implications,” Kohavi says during the ceremony.
Rivlin meets with Trump’s outgoing peace envoy
President Reuven Rivlin is meeting with US President Donald Trump’s outgoing peace envoy at his official residence in Jerusalem.
A statement from Rivlin’s office says Jason Greenblatt wanted to say goodbye before officially stepping down and that the two are discussing the US envoy’s “efforts to promote understanding and trust in the region,” with the president expressing hope they bear fruit.
Greenblatt, who is in the country for the wedding of US Ambassador David Friedman’s daughter, met Friday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and was also supposed to meet with Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz.
His visit to the country comes after elections last week ended in gridlock, with neither Gantz nor Netanyahu having a clear path to forming a government.
Greenblatt said last week the Trump administration has not yet decided whether it will release its long-delayed peace plan during or after coalition talks.
Brother of well-known Egyptian activist gets 15 days in jail after Sissi criticism
CAIRO — An Egyptian rights lawyer says prosecutors have ordered the brother of a US-based well-known Egyptian activist to remain in custody pending an investigation into taking part in activities of an outlawed group and disseminating fake news.
Wael Ghonim, who led a Facebook page that helped ignite the 2011 pro-democracy uprising, has said security forces arrested his brother Hazem Thursday.
Lawyer Mohammed el-Baker tells The Associated Press Sunday that prosecutors ordered Hazim Ghonim to remain in custody for 15 days.
Wael Ghonim claimed that his recent criticism of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi prompted authorities to retaliate by detaining his brother.
The arrest came as Egyptian social media was awash with calls for anti-government protests last week. On Friday, hundreds joined in scattered, small protests in Cairo and other cities.
Netanyahu meets with Shas chief Deri before consultations with president
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Shas party leader Aryeh Deri ahead of political factions’ consultations with President Reuven Rivlin later today on who should form the next government after last week’s elections ended in stalemate.
Deri will give a televised statement to the press at some point prior to the Shas representatives’ meeting with Rivlin, according to Hebrew media reports.
The ultra-Orthodox Shas closely embraced the prime minister in its election campaign and Deri joined a minority “bloc” of right-wing and religious parties last week pledging to only join a government together and that Netanyahu is their candidate for premier.
Though he signed the pledge, Deri was absent from meetings Netanyahu had with the heads of allied parties and since the elections has appeared to soften his opposition to sitting in a government with the centrist Blue and White party.
