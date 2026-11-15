Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026

Israeli man who crossed into Jordan returned to Israel

By Emanuel Fabian and Lazar Berman Today, 8:19 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The Israeli man who crossed into Jordanian territory via the Red Sea yesterday and was apprehended by the kingdom’s military was returned to Israel a short while ago.

“The civilian was safely transferred to IDF troops a short time ago,” the IDF says.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry tells The Times of Israel that “the Department for Israelis Abroad and the Israeli consul in Jordan worked hard and with great determination, alongside additional parties, to bring the citizen home quickly, and they welcome his return.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.