Israeli man who crossed into Jordan returned to Israel

The Israeli man who crossed into Jordanian territory via the Red Sea yesterday and was apprehended by the kingdom’s military was returned to Israel a short while ago.

“The civilian was safely transferred to IDF troops a short time ago,” the IDF says.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry tells The Times of Israel that “the Department for Israelis Abroad and the Israeli consul in Jordan worked hard and with great determination, alongside additional parties, to bring the citizen home quickly, and they welcome his return.”