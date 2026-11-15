UK barrister who called to ‘eradicate Zionists’ suspended for four months

A British barrister has been suspended for four months after a disciplinary panel ruled that a series of posts he published on LinkedIn containing calls to eradicate Zionists were antisemitic and offensive.

Forz Khan, who was admitted to the bar in 1988 and works as a self-employed barrister in London, made several posts attacking Israel and Zionism, including calls for a “complete global cleansing” of what he described as the “pernicious cult” of Zionism, according to The Telegraph.

In one post in March last year, Khan wrote that “the world needs to eradicate Zios globally” and referred to a “final solution” to the problem of Israel. In another, he said that “scum like this should be in a gas chamber.”

The Bar Standards Board disciplinary panel ruled that the comments were “antisemitic” and “seriously offensive.” The posts were likely to diminish public trust and confidence in him and the legal profession, the panel found.

Khan was suspended for four months and ordered to pay £2,880 in costs. Observers commented that the penalty was relatively low for the offense, noting that others have received jail time for similar actions.

Nick Timothy, a Conservative MP for West Suffolk, said on X that he plans to discuss the light sentence with the Bar Standards Board.

Barrister Forz Khan posted that the “world needs to eradicate Zios” and said: “Scum like this should be in a gas chamber.” By “Zios” he meant Jews, of course. He was suspended for just four months. I will be taking this up with the Bar Standards Board. pic.twitter.com/qrOcOCLayA — Nick Timothy MP (@NJ_Timothy) November 14, 2026