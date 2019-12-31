Israeli woman jailed in Russia abruptly moved to distant prison

An Israeli woman serving a seven-year prison sentence for carrying a few grams of marijuana during a stopover in a Russian airport has been moved to a prison far from Moscow without her family being notified, Hebrew media reports.

Naama Issachar was moved to the prison without the warm clothes and books given to her by her family, according to her defense attorney, who traveled to the prison to meet with her yesterday.

Issachar was only located after “intensive” efforts by the Israeli embassy, officials say.

Russian officials now say she is to be moved again to a third prison next week, but would not say which.

Issachar’s family and Israeli officials have charged that Russian officials arrested treating Naama as a de facto hostage.

Issachar has been held by Russia since some 10 grams of marijuana were found in her luggage during a layover in Moscow in April, and lost an appeal in mid-December against her prison sentence.