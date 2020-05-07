Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda market reopens along with other outdoor markets, malls

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Amnesty slams Palestinians’ freedom-of-expression arrests
Amnesty International censures Palestinian authorities in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip for detaining critics and opponents for expressing their views.
The London-based human rights group says five people were arrested in March and April, including a peace activist for holding a video call with Israelis and a writer who criticized authorities in Gaza for a deadly market fire. Amnesty calls the detentions a “pattern of arbitrary arrests” of Palestinians for voicing their opinions.
“The authorities in both the West Bank and Gaza Strip have violated the right to freedom of expression by arbitrarily detaining individuals solely for peacefully sharing their views on social media. This must immediately stop,” says Saleh Higazi, deputy Middle East director at Amnesty International.
The group, which criticizes both the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority and Hamas in Gaza, calls for all those who were arrested for expressing their views to be released.
The arrests happened during states of emergency imposed in both territories over the coronavirus outbreak, and Amnesty says the detentions during a pandemic “puts these individuals at an increased risk.”
In the West Bank, one of the detainees is a former member of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party who criticized the Palestinian leader. A second detainee had also slammed Abbas’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. Both were later released.
In Gaza, which has been run by Hamas since the Islamic terror group routed pro-Abbas forces in 2007, authorities detained three Palestinians on different charges. Among them is a writer who hinted in a Facebook post at Hamas’s responsibility for a market fire that killed over 20 Palestinians in March. A second is a cartoonist who criticized the detention of the writer. Both were released.
Rami Aman, a Palestinian peace activist who was arrested for organizing a video conference call with dozens of Israelis, remains in Hamas custody.
— AP
Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda market reopens along with other outdoor markets, malls
Jerusalem’s iconic Mahane Yehuda market reopens along with other outdoor markets, as well as malls, in keeping with recent government decisions to further lift the restrictions put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Video posted to social media shows workers taking shoppers’ temperatures at the entrance to the market.
סדרני קורונה מודדים חום וסופרים את כל מי שנכנס לשוק מחנה יהודה הבוקר @N12News pic.twitter.com/haHGeaOuRo
— Inbar Tvizer ענבר טויזר (@inbartvizer) May 7, 2020
Late last month, Mahane Yehuda merchants clashed with police during a demonstration protesting its continued closure even as most stores nationwide were allowed to reopen.
According to reports, one shop owner committed suicide due to the financial hardship caused by coronavirus restrictions.
לאחר שאושר מתווה ההקלות: שוק מחנה יהודה בירושלים נפתח הבוקר
(צילום: רון ירקוני יחסי ציבור)@VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/37XwnJoSaJ
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 7, 2020
Private daycares to also reopen after reaching deal with state
Private daycares around the country will open on Sunday after reaching an agreement with the Finance Ministry that will enable them to operate in keeping with Health Ministry regulations, the treasury announces.
The Health Ministry yesterday okayed a deal under which government-supervised daycares for children up to the age of 3 will be allowed to open Sunday, albeit with caps on class sizes that may keep thousands of toddlers at home.
But private daycares had been threatening to remain shuttered until the government offered financial compensation for a 40-day shutdown that brought public life to a near-standstill.
5 dead, hundreds in hospital after gas leak at India chemical plant
At least five people have been killed and several hundred hospitalized after a gas leak at a chemicals plant on the east coast of India, police say.
They say that the gas had leaked out of two 5,000-ton tanks that had been unattended due to India’s coronavirus lockdown, in place since late March.
“We can confirm at least five deaths right now. More will be confirmed later. At least 70 people in the nearby hospitals are in an unconscious state and overall 200 to 500 locals are still getting treatment (at the hospitals),” says police official Swaroop Rani in Visakhapatnam.
— AFP
Israel demands major changes in UN peacekeeping in Lebanon
Israel’s UN ambassador says that his government is demanding major changes in the way the UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon operates on the ground and has support from the United States.
Ambassador Danny Danon tells a video press briefing that Israel will insist that peacekeepers have access to all sites, that they have freedom of movement and that any time they are being blocked the UN Security Council must be immediately informed.
The peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, was originally created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops after a 1978 invasion. The mission was expanded after a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah so that peacekeepers could deploy along the Lebanon-Israel border to help Lebanese troops extend their authority into their country’s south for the first time in decades.
Israel has repeatedly accused Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists of impeding the peacekeepers from carrying out their mandate.
“We have seen that slowly there is less places that the troops in the peacekeeping operation can actually travel in southern Lebanon,” Danon says. “So we want them to have full freedom of movement.”
“I have discussed it with the commander of the force and we tell them, `You are there, you cannot move and you can’t inspect, so why you are there?,”’ he says. “`You have to be more active, you have to move freely and you have to inspect all sites.’”
UNIFIL includes more than 9,400 ground troops and over 850 naval personnel in a Maritime Task Force. Its budget from July 2018-June 2019 was $474 million.
Danon says Israel knows that on many occasions UNIFIL troops haven’t been able to enter suspicious sites, “and we proved in the past that Hezbollah are digging tunnels, they are bringing weapons to the border, and only in the last few weeks we have had a few incidents on the border.”
Danon says Israel will continue pushing for reforms before the mandate for UNIFIL is renewed during the summer and will be explaining Israel’s position to council members. He says Israel is grateful for US Ambassador Kelly Craft’s strong support.
He says the United States is raising the issue of the budget “and saying very clearly if they are not effective, why are we spending so much money on the troops?”
“We are not calling to shut down the mission tomorrow morning, but we are saying if they cannot change, if they cannot function, why you are spending so much money?” Danon say. “We don’t want to send the troops back to their countries, but we want them to become more efficient.”
— AP
