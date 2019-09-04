Judge to discuss unsealing new trove of Epstein court papers

A British judge rules in favor of Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament in a move that will provide some respite for the beleaguered prime minister.

Judge Raymond Doherty at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Scotland’s highest court, rejects a legal challenge by Johnson’s opponents — one of three before the courts.

“This is political territory and decision-making, which cannot be measured by legal standards, but only by political judgments,” Doherty says in his ruling.

“I do not accept the submission that the prorogation contravenes the rule of law,” the judge says.

Johnson’s decision last week to drastically reduce the number of days parliament can sit before the current date of Brexit on October 31 caused widespread outrage. The decision was seen as a move to curb opposition attempts to block his Brexit strategy and bring down his government.

A separate legal challenge supported by former prime minister John Major is due to be heard in court in London tomorrow.

