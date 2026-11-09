Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

Krakow mass shooting assailant died in hospital, Polish police say

By Reuters Today, 8:38 am
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Armed police officers secure a cordoned off area after a shooter opened fire in a market square in Krakow, Poland, November 7, 2026, leaving people dead and injured, according to authorities. (AP Photo/Beata Zawrzel)
Armed police officers secure a cordoned off area after a shooter opened fire in a market square in Krakow, Poland, November 7, 2026, leaving people dead and injured, according to authorities. (AP Photo/Beata Zawrzel)

A young gunman who killed six people in central Krakow on Saturday in Poland’s unprecedented mass shooting has died in hospital, police say.

Very little information has come out about the shooter, who was shot by police officers and arrested minutes after he opened fire at people at Krakow’s historic main square from his car.

The government says the assailant, a 24-year-old from Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, a town of just under 60,000 in southeastern Poland, may have been inspired by far-right ideology, without providing further details.

“There were many different emblems on the perpetrator’s clothing that have been partially examined and interpreted,” Karolina Galecka, an interior ministry spokeswoman, tells radio TOK FM.

“These patches were associated with various motifs that are currently being analyzed by specialists,” she adds, declining to comment further as the investigation is ongoing.

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