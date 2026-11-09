Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026
Saudi authorities warn of brief ‘aerial threat’ in Riyadh
Saudi authorities send a text message to residents of the capital Riyadh briefly warning of an aerial threat, before lifting the alert minutes later.
“Warning. The area is under a hostile aerial threat. Please remain calm, stay indoors or in a safe place away from windows and doors, and follow the instructions of Civil Defense,” the message says, as Yemen’s Houthis intensify strikes on the kingdom.
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