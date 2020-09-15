Kushner: Today marks ‘the beginning of the end of the Israel-Arab conflict’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to request power of attorney from Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to sign the normalization treaties, according to Hebrew media reports.

The reports say Netanyahu was informed at the last minute by the attorney general that he lacks the legal authority to sign the agreements and must officially seek the consent of the foreign minister.

Ashkenazi obliged, on condition the deals won’t go into effect before being approved by the cabinet and Knesset, the reports say. The agreements must in any case be ratified by the government and legislature under Israeli law.