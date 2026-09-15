Likud threatens to sue Winter after he accuses it of seeking to ‘destroy’ him

Ofter Winter, the ex-general leading the right-wing People of Israel party, accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party of seeking to “destroy” him ahead of next month’s election.

Likud responds by demanding he retract the allegation, and threatens to sue for defamation.

In a speech to supporters in Rishon Lezion, Winter accuses Likud lawmakers and candidates of saying things like, “We need to bring him down, it’s come time to destroy him.”

His remarks reference fears in Netanyahu’s party that Winter’s party may fall short of entering the Knesset, or cause another right-wing party to receive too little support. If the party’s votes are wasted, it could help Netanyahu’s opponents achieve a majority in the Knesset.

Leading up to the deadline to submit Knesset slates last week, Netanyahu had urged small parties in his camp to merge, including Winter’s, but Winter refused to do so. He has said he will endorse Netanyahu but has also said the government must pass a law mandating universal conscription before he joins the coalition.

“Very unfortunately, aides and advisors to the prime minister are giving him terrible advice,” Winter says, according to a transcript of his remarks sent by his party. “They don’t understand the predicament of the right-wing camp and are drunk off fictitious polls… that give the right the idea that it’s got victory in the bag.”

He continues: “Attacking the People of Israel [party] is an extraordinary own-goal and whoever scores it must take responsibility for their actions and the implications for all of the people of Israel.”

Likud responds that Winter’s allegations are a “complete lie” and threatens to sue him.

“We demand that Winter retract the false and baseless accusations,” the party says in a statement. “If he does not do so, Likud will take action to file a defamation suit against him. It’s a shame that instead of attacking the left… Winter chooses to harm the right’s [chances for an] election victory.”