LISTEN: Kelly Clarkson releases single with Israeli singer Maya Buskila

Channel 12 reports that the tragic situation in Iran where nearly 5,000 have died from the coronavirus is due in no small part to the irresponsible conduct of its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to the network, Khamenei believes that virus was created by jinn, which are supernatural demon-like creatures in Islamic mythology. His fear of the jinn has led him to reject humanitarian aid from the international community, and accuse the US and Israel of cooperating with the demons.

“The drugs you offer may be a means of spreading the disease even more,” he has been quoted as saying, according to Channel 12, which does not cite any sources.