Man accused of attempting to murder wife to be charged tomorrow — prosecutors

State prosecutors say an indictment will be filed tomorrow against Aviad Moshe, a man accused of attempting to murder his wife in a case that sparked widespread anger when a court initially barred his name from publication.

Moshe, 45, is accused of stabbing his wife, Shira, 20 times and hitting her with a rolling pin on the eve of the Rosh Hashanah holiday on September 18. The attack occurred in the couple’s home in the southern town of Mitzpe Ramon, in the presence of their two-year-old child.

The Beersheba District Court last week permitted naming Moshe, overturning a lower court ruling that granted the suspect anonymity to preserve his reputation.