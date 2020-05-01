Number of virus infections rises to 16,101, with 225 deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 16,101, an increase of 155 over the last 24 hours.

There have been 225 deaths in Israel from the virus, up three from last night.

According to the Health Ministry, 103 people infected with COVID-19 are in serious condition, 83 of whom are on ventilators.

Another 77 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.

So far, 9,156 people have recovered from the virus, while 6,720 are currently sick.