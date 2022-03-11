‘Other options’ possible if Russia blocks Iran nuclear deal — European diplomat

Other options will have to be explored if Russia keeps blocking progress towards reviving the 2015 deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program, a European diplomat says.

“If the Russian block is confirmed to be definitive, we will be obliged to look at other options,” says the diplomat, who asked not to be named, saying the parties did not want to be left in a situation where Russia is “taking the deal hostage.”

The EU earlier today announced a pause in the talks — despite the final text of the deal essentially being ready.

It came after Russia said it was demanding guarantees that the Western sanctions imposed on its economy following its invasion of Ukraine would not affect its trade with Iran.

The diplomat says that the essential issues in the negotiations between world powers and Iran had been concluded when Russia issued its demands last week through a statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“A failure of this deal… would be extremely damaging and it would be irresponsible for Russia to do so,” says the diplomat from the so-called E3 of European powers negotiating the deal.

The diplomat confirms that the talks had been paused because of Russia’s “blockage” so the parties could carry out talks in their capitals.

“We all have an interest in agreeing [to] a deal,” says the diplomat, adding that China has a “very important role to play” at this moment.