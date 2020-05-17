Paramedics said to suspect heart failure caused death of Chinese ambassador

Churches throughout Greece are opening their doors to the faithful after two months.

They are limiting the number of congregants and dispensed disinfectant outside, but communion is being given using the same spoon.

Those who flock to churches for today’s Sunday Mass will sit three chairs apart and observe social distancing of at least 1.5 meters (5 feet) from each other. The number of people attending is limited to 1 per 10 square meters (108 sq ft). With many left outside, and churches are using loudspeakers to broadcast Mass.

Greece is gradually easing strict quarantine measures which were imposed in March and have helped limit fatalities from COVID-19 to 162. There have been fewer than 3,000 confirmed cases.

— AP