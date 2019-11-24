PM meets top Likud official, affirms bid to call off primaries for Knesset slate

Netanyahu’s cousin Nathan Milikowsky invested in a massive Greek steel conglomerate that specializes in laying natural gas pipelines at around the same time that the prime minister was advancing a deal with Greece and Cyprus, The Times of Israel’s Hebrew sister site, Zman, reports.

According to the report, in late June, Milikowsky’s metal company Jordan International bought Hellenic Steel, which for many years was the country’s second-largest steel company.

The report notes that Hellenic Steel had been out of commission for five years amid Greece’s financial crisis, and only resumed its activity last week, marked by a ceremony attended by the Greek prime minister.

The report says Jordan International is expected to invest some 100 million euros in the company, whose output is expected to be some 350,000 tons’ worth of products per year.

Meanwhile, earlier this month the Israel Natural Gas Lines company, the national gas conglomerate, signed a memorandum with IGI Poseidon, a a joint venture of the Public Gas Corporation of Greece and Italian Edison S.p.A, on the construction of a gas pipeline from the Mediterranean to Europe.

Israel has several natural gas fields in the Mediterranean, as does Cyprus.

The report says Netanyahu has been pushing for the signing of the pipeline deal.

The prime minister has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in financial support from Milikowsky in order to fund his legal bills in the corruption investigations against him.

Furthermore, according to reports earlier this year, Netanyahu made a return of over 700 percent on stock he bought in Seadrift Coke, a steel company owned by Milikowsky that was sold to German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp before it merged with GrafTech, also owned by Milikowski.