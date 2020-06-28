Police detain far-right activists ahead of LGBT rally in Jerusalem

Health Ministry Yuli Edelstein addresses the recent rise in virus cases, after ministers rejected new restrictions recommended by the Health Ministry earlier today.

“We’re at the start of the second wave,” he says during a press conference at the Health Ministry.

Stressing his desire to balance health and economic considerations, Edelstein decries what he says is a failure by the public to adhere to the Health Ministry’s social distancing guidelines.

“My starting point is that whoever doesn’t listen to the instructions doesn’t only damage himself or his environment. He can also harm the entire economy,” he says.

Referring to the proposed restrictions presented to ministers earlier today, Edelstein describes them as “unpleasant” but necessary.

“The recommendations are of course unpleasant, but they are necessitated by the reality in order to deal with the virus at this stage and to not reach a general lockdown of the economy. Our goal is maximum benefit and minimum damage,” he says.

The recommendations presented by Edelstein include restrictions on religious events such as weddings and circumcisions; limitations on synagogues; restricting gatherings; holding end-of-year university exams remotely; and encouraging workplaces to have their employees work from home.

Edelstein also slams what he calls “populist competition” to downplay the severity of the virus.