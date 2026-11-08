Report: Ra’am will vote for new Eisenkot-led government even without coalition deal

The Ra’am party will support a government if Gadi Eisenkot presents one, even if a coalition agreement won’t be finalized by then, the Haaretz daily cites an unnamed senior member of the eight-MK Arab-led party as saying.

The report says Ra’am wants to avoid Eisenkot’s 48-strong bloc depending on support from the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, preventing counter-maneuvers and enabling him to swear in a government and replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as early as possible, even without a guaranteed stable government.

The fellow Arab-led Joint List will not vote in favor of such a government, but also won’t act to topple it, Haaretz reports.

Both parties intend o cooperate with Eisenkot’s bloc on replacing the Knesset speaker as early as possible and on setting up Knesset committees, the report says. Both would like to see policy changes toward the Arab community, but no coalition talks are ongoing with the Joint List, and Ra’am is attempting to keep the content of current discussions under wraps.

Key members of Eisenkot publicly oppose relying on the Arab parties to form a government.