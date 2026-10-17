Report: Settlers attack Palestinian olive pickers in Deir Jarir for second straight day

Settlers attacked and opened fire on Palestinians harvesting olives and activists accompanying them in the West Bank village of Deir Jarir, northeast of Ramallah, Palestinian media reports.

According to the reports, settlers fired live ammunition at the Palestinians, eventually forcing them to leave their land.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reports that the settlers were acting under the protection of IDF troops.

The IDF does not immediately respond to a request for comment.

مستوطنون يهاجمون مركبة في أراضي دير جرير شرق #رام_الله. pic.twitter.com/WIyWvegwUO — وكالة سند للأنباء – Snd News Agency (@Snd_pal) October 17, 2026

Footage circulating online shows settlers throwing stones at a Palestinian vehicle in the Deir Jabrir area.

The attack comes a day after three Palestinians were injured while picking olives in a settler attack on the same village, WAFA reports.