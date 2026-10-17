Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026
Tanker struck by unknown projectile off Saudi Arabia, says maritime agency
A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile 68 nautical miles northeast of Saudi Arabia’s Jubail yesterday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says.
All crew members are safe and have been evacuated, it says, adding that no environmental impact has been reported.
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