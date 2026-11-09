Report: US offering Iran partial lifting of blockade in exchange for opening Hormuz

The US has proposed to Iran a phased plan to open the Strait of Hormuz that would start with a partial lifting of its blockade, the Emirati Erem News reports, citing diplomatic sources familiar with mediated talks between Washington and Tehran.

The second phase would include nuclear talks, with a gradual lifting of sanctions on Iran and the release of frozen Iranian funds, according to the report.

Iran has not responded to the US offer, and wants Washington to make written commitments and take tangible steps in lifting the blockade and releasing funds. However, according to a diplomatic source, Washington sees Iran as the party that violated the June memorandum of understanding between the sides, and therefore should be the one making commitments on opening Hormuz before moving forward.

According to Iranian journalist Ali Gholhaki, seen as close to the regime’s security services, the latest Qatari proposal would allow Iran to enrich uranium to 3.67%, see Iran’s highly enriched uranium diluted inside the country, lift the US naval blockade, bring IAEA inspectors into Iran, and release up to $10 billion in Iranian assets.