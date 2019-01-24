Rivlin inaugurates French museum exhibit honoring diplomats who saved Jews during Holocaust

A bomb attack hit a northeastern neighbourhood of the Syrian capital, state media says, in the third such explosion in a regime-held area in less than a week.

State news agency SANA reports “a terrorist bombing in the Adawi area with an explosive device planted in a car, causing material damage but no casualties.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the blast hit near the embassy of key government ally Russia.

The Britain-based war monitor says four people were lightly wounded.

