Rivlin to Sissi: Natural gas ‘links our countries and our peoples’

President Reuven Rivlin sends a letter to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to laud the two countries’ relations as Israeli natural gas begins to flow to Egypt.

“Today is a day to celebrate in the history of the relations between our two countries. As I write to you, natural gas has begun flowing from the Israeli Leviathan gas field to Egypt, linking our two countries and our two peoples,” Rivlin writes.

He adds: “Mr. President, the State of Israel sees our relationship with the Arab Republic of Egypt as a strategic asset. It is a vital component of regional stability and an example of what is possible in future relations across the Middle East.

“Our political and security cooperation are already strong foundations that bring stability and security to both our peoples, and I believe that we can widen our cooperation to additional civilian fields.

“By looking for ways to connect our peoples, we can ensure that the values of peace that our courageous leaders bequeathed us in the historic peace treaty become part of today’s relations between the next generations of Israelis and Egyptians. Bringing the fruits of peace to our peoples would be the greatest tribute to their brave leadership and the best guarantee of a better, safer future for us all.”