Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh damaged by falling debris after attempted attack, ministry admits

An administrative building belonging to state oil giant Saudi Aramco in Riyadh was damaged by falling debris following an attempted attack today, with no injuries or fatalities reported, the kingdom’s Energy Ministry acknowledges, after multiple reports cited witnesses saying so.

A Reuters witness saw blown-out windows across several floors of the Aramco Tower, one of the tallest buildings in the capital’s King Abdullah Financial District.

The incident, which the ministry says caused limited damage, comes after the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted two missiles fired by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis towards Riyadh.

Aramco is not immediately available for comment, and there is no immediate statement from the Houthis.