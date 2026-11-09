Settlers reported to have set vehicles on fire in northern West Bank

Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set fire to three excavators and several other vehicles in an industrial area near the village of Beita, south of Nablus, in the West Bank.

Footage circulated on social media shows at least 20 people running through the area, apparently toward the industrial zone.

There are no immediate reports of injuries at this time.

???? مستوطنون يحرقون مركبات ومعدات وآليات تعود لمواطنين في المنطقة الصناعية ببلدة بيتا جنوب نابلس.#الضفة_الغربية pic.twitter.com/UEgPqk2zKU — مدفعجي (@madfajy) November 9, 2026

A few hours ago, settler-affiliated media outlets reported that Palestinians had set fire to two vehicles at an outpost in the area. No injuries were reported.