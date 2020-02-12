Shin Bet said to rage against Bennett for releasing Jewish terror suspect

The Shin Bet security agency is reportedly livid at Defense Minister Naftali Bennett for ordering the release of a Jewish terror suspect from administrative detention, only a day after signing off on the measure.

“The decision to cancel the detention order, that the minister himself signed and approved, gives backing to extremist activities on the ground,” Channel 12 news quoted Shin Bet sources saying.

“They [the extremists] are likely to interpret this as a move meant to weaken the security services’ operations against Jewish terror and to raise the motivation for violent and illegal action,” they add.

The sources warn of a repeat of the 2015 attack in Duma, where three Palestinian members of a family were killed in a firebombing by Jewish extremists.

The reversal by Bennett, a member of the pro-settlement Yamina party, came after an uproar by far-right lawmakers and activists over the administrative detention order for Eliya Ben David.

Ben David, 19, had been arrested on suspicion of throwing a rock at a moving vehicle that moderately wounded a Palestinian man.