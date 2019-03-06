Statistics show 90% of Israeli women content with their work, quality of life

Around 90 percent of Israeli women are content with their quality of life and with their profession, according to statistics released by the Central Bureau of Statistics to mark Friday’s International Women’s Day.

The CBS says 56% of women are satisfied with their income. However the average income for men is higher by NIS 3,700 ($1,000) than the average income for women.

Women continue to live longer than men on average — 84.6 years compared to 80.7 years.

Meanwhile females have a far higher rate of bagrut (matriculation) certificates than males at the end of high school: 70.9% of females successfully complete their studies, compared to 59.2% of males.