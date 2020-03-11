Theaters set to shut doors over new limitations, cinemas seek to comply

Theaters and cinemas throughout the country face closures, limitations and huge losses amid a new ban on gatherings of over 100 people.

Tel Aviv’s Cameri Theater says it has canceled all performances until further notice. Habima, the national theater, says it is awaiting instructions from the Culture Ministry before it makes changes to its program.

The Cinema City chain of movie theaters tells Channel 12 it will move to limit audiences to 100 people and to space out its screenings to avoid large gatherings in cinema lobbies.