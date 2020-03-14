UK set to follow Europe in banning large events as confirmed virus cases jump

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to follow other European countries in banning mass gatherings, media report today as the country registers a jump in its number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

Johnson, who has faced criticism for his country’s light-touch approach to tackling the outbreak, is expected to introduce emergency legislation next week with the ban coming into force from next weekend, government sources tell British media.

Britain’s death toll from the disease nearly doubles today, as health officials announce 10 more people have died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 21.

Official figures released today showed the country has 1,140 confirmed cases — an increase of 342 from yesterday.

