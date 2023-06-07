Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Ukraine rushes drinking water to flooded areas following major dam breach

By AP 7 June 2023, 6:17 pm Edit
Streets are flooded in Kherson, Ukraine, June 7, 2023, after the Kakhovka dam was blown up. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Authorities rush supplies of drinking water to flooded areas from a collapsed dam in southern Ukraine as officials weigh where they might have to resettle thousands of residents who relied on the breached reservoir on the Dnieper River that forms part of the front line in the 15-month war.

About 3,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas on both the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the river, officials say, but it is not clear whether the true scale of the disaster has yet emerged in an affected area that was home to more than 60,000 people.

Russian-appointed authorities in the occupied parts of the Kherson region report 15,000 homes were flooded.

