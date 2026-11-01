Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026

Ultra-Orthodox men protest military draft near IDF’s Tel Hashomer recruitment office; roads blocked

Today, 7:46 am
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Ultra-Orthodox men are protesting against the military draft outside the IDF’s recruitment office at Tel Hashomer.

Police say that a number of roads in the area are blocked as a result of the illegal protest.

The High Court of Justice has repeatedly pressed the government to enforce Haredi enlistment after its 2024 ruling that there was no legal basis for blanket exemptions from the draft for yeshiva students.

The issue of Haredi draft exemptions has been a major source of political and social tension, as the IDF has repeatedly said it faces an urgent manpower deficit amid the multifront war of recent years, and resentment has grown among Israelis who perform mandatory and reserve service. Many have served hundreds of days in the last three years.

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