Protesters burned US and Israeli flags during protests in Lyon, video shows

Footage emerges of protesters burning US and Israeli flags during the protests in Lyon, France, yesterday.

In the video, an individual stomps on the Israeli flag after laying it out on the transparent roof of a tram stop.

The crowd cheers as an individual first sets the US flag on fire.

The cheers apparently get louder and are accompanied by booing when the Israeli flag is held up, before it too is set alight.

Some of the crowd chant “Israel the murderer.”

France’s Interior Ministry said over 300,000 joined the protests nationwide, which saw clashes with police in a number of locations.

France: Israeli and American flags were burned on the roof of the Jean-Macé tram shelter in Lyon during the third round of France’s cost-of-living protests. Some people in the crowd below chanted “Israël assassin.” pic.twitter.com/W95ALEAtYw — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 31, 2026